Cause Of Fire At Historic Lower East Side Synagogue Under Investigation

May 15, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue, Lower East Side, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side.

The fire broke out at around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue on Norfolk Street near Broome Street.

Smoke could be seen for miles spreading across the skyline as firefighters tried to drown out the flames.

The building served the community for more than 120 years, but was closed in 2007. Richard Caplan lives nearby and said his wife noticed something out of the ordinary there a day before the fire.

“She said she had witnessed somebody jumping over the fence,” he said. “They didn’t look around to case the joint, they just jumped over the fence, went up through the windows that’s on the side of the synagogue and that was it.”

Firefighters still haven’t determined the cause of the devastating fire, which burned for two hours. Thankfully, no one was hurt-

City Councilwoman Margaret Chin says this was the first synagogue in the city to serve Eastern European Jews.

Some advocated for the empty structure to be torn down while other groups pushed for a major multi-million dollar fundraising campaign to restore the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch