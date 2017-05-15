Cause Of Fire At Historic Lower East Side Synagogue Under Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side.
The fire broke out at around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue on Norfolk Street near Broome Street.
Smoke could be seen for miles spreading across the skyline as firefighters tried to drown out the flames.
The building served the community for more than 120 years, but was closed in 2007. Richard Caplan lives nearby and said his wife noticed something out of the ordinary there a day before the fire.
“She said she had witnessed somebody jumping over the fence,” he said. “They didn’t look around to case the joint, they just jumped over the fence, went up through the windows that’s on the side of the synagogue and that was it.”
Firefighters still haven’t determined the cause of the devastating fire, which burned for two hours. Thankfully, no one was hurt-
City Councilwoman Margaret Chin says this was the first synagogue in the city to serve Eastern European Jews.
Some advocated for the empty structure to be torn down while other groups pushed for a major multi-million dollar fundraising campaign to restore the building.