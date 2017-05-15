NJ Senator To Introduce Bill To Legalize Recreational Pot

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey lawmaker will introduce legislation to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana.
Democratic State Sen. Nicholas Scutari said the national trend is toward legalization and that it could be a big economic boost to New Jersey.
A recent CBS News poll showed 61 percent of Americans support the legalization of the drug, up five points from last year.
During last year’s election, California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada approved marijuana legalization, while four others — Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota — voted to establish medical marijuana programs.
Gov. Chris Christie is against legalizing pot, previously saying marijuana is a gateway drug that can lead users to try more dangerous addictive drugs.
Last November, Christie argued that approving marijuana would clear the way for cocaine and heroin legalization, which has not been proposed, and said he would not agree to “poisoning” young people for the potential tax revenues.
“To me, legalization of marijuana for tax purposes — and that’s the only way people justify it because you can’t justify it any other way — is blood money,” Christie said at the time. “That’s what it is to me.”
Medical marijuana has been legal in New Jersey since 2010.
