Police: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Robbed At Gunpoint In Texas

TYLER, Texas (CBSNewYork) — Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs last month, was one of four people robbed at gunpoint in northeast Texas on Friday, police said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a news released that it responded to a report of an aggravated robbery around 9:15 p.m. at a home in Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas. The victims told police they were exiting a vehicle when they were approached by two men, one of whom gestured that he had a handgun in his waistband.

The robbers demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. No one was injured.

Using the victims’ descriptions of the vehicle and suspects, police quickly tracked down a vehicle and arrested a 58-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. The stolen property was found inside the vehicle, police said.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ok physically & emotionally — as much as one can be. Police & NFL security were called. Wallet was returned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2017

Mahomes, the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, was born and raised in Smith County. He played college football at Texas Tech. The Chiefs traded up to the 10th spot in the draft on April 27 to select Mahomes.