2 Killed When Private Jet Crashes In Carlstadt, NJ While Attempting To Land At Teterboro

CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two crewmembers were killed when a small private jet crashed in an industrial area near Teterboro Airport in Carlstadt, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35A from Philadelphia crashed while attempting to land on Runway 1 at Teterboro at 3:40 p.m.

The plane went down about a quarter mile from the airport in Carlstadt, according to the FAA.

Video obtained by CBS2 from a nearby security camera shows the moment of impact.

“Around 3:30 this afternoon, our agency received numerous 911 calls,” Carlstadt Police Deputy Chief Thomas Berta said at a Monday afternoon press briefing. “We immediately dispatched police, fire, and EMS to the scene.”

When units arrived on scene they found two industrial buildings on fire, and first responders quickly worked to evacuate the surrounding area, according to Berta.

“There were no injuries reported on the ground at this time,” Carlstadt Mayor Craig Lahullier said at the news conference.

A thick plume of black smoke was visible after the crash, but firefighters from the surrounding area had the fire largely contained within an hour.

The plane’s registered owner is A&C Big Sky Aviation LLC in Billings, Montana. The two people who were killed were crewmembers, authorities said.

Teterboro Airport remains closed after the crash.

One witness compared it to a missile strike. The fiery crash and explosion that shattered the routine roar of landings that usually fade into the background for people who work near Teterboro, many of whom at the Carlstadt Department of Public Works — which had just closed for the day.

“Buildings on both sides of ours were on fire,” Borough Spokesman Joe Orlando told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “Cars on fire in our lot; there’s the plane. There were people that were still in there after I was. So that was our concern, we thought we still had people in there.”

Luckily, said Orlando, everyone had already left.

As first responders rushed to the scene and started pouring water on the flames, Christopher Pastor was driving by — stunned by what he saw.

“I got out of work and as soon as I heard a big boom I turned around immediately and proceeded to where the smoke was coming from. I’m not a firefighter or a policeman, but me personally, I was raised by good, wonderful parents, and I came here immediately. I just started scoping the place to see if anyone was injured or if there was anything that I could do,” Pastor told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “Right there, all the cars were on fire. All the fuel went all over. The posts started to get on fire.”

Pastor said he saw about a dozen cars on fire after the crash.

“Since I lived here, I’ve never seen something like this. It’s just shocking,” he said. “It was like as if a missile just came down. It’s just shocking to have something like that near our neighborhood.”

The crash was caught on time lapse video from North Arlington, New Jersey

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to the crash site to investigate the cause of the crash.

Former NTSB investigator Al Yurman said that a top priority will be talking to witnesses. The weather will also be closely looked at, Yurman said.

