Plane With 4 On Board From Manhattan Disappears In Bahamas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday in the Bahamas for a small overdue plane carrying four people from Manhattan, including two children.
The twin-engine MU-2B was east of the island of Eleuthera on Monday when air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the plane, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The plane was en route from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination of Titusville, along the northeastern coast of Florida.
It was at about 24,000 feet when air traffic control lost contact. “There’s no indication of significant adverse weather at the time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, a Coast Guard spokesman.
Investigators say Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich, both of Manhattan, were on board along with Blumin’s 10-year-old and four-year-old sons, CBS2 reported.
Coast Guard aircraft were searching along with Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force about 40 miles east of Eleuthera. A Coast Guard cutter was dispatched to the area and was expected to arrive later Tuesday to assist with the search.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)