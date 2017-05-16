NYPD To Hold Public Safety Meetings In Neighborhoods Across The City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City police are holding neighborhood meetings around the city to discuss public safety concerns and possible solutions.
The meetings will be run by officers who work specifically on building community relations. Commissioner James O’Neill is asking New Yorkers to find their local meetings and attend, so the NYPD can better understand problems and concerns.
The department created a website, www.buildtheblock.nyc listing meeting locations and is searchable by address.
O’Neill says the aim is to engage in honest conversation about the role of the police on the streets of the city. He wants to continue to build trust with the community.
