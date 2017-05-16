Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Ocean County, New Jersey

May 16, 2017 9:57 PM
EAGLESWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials say a small plane crashed into a wooded area near an airport in Ocean County, New Jersey Tuesday evening.

The single-engine Stinson 108-2 aircraft slammed into the ground around 8:30 p.m. approximately one mile northeast of Eagle Nest Airport in Eagleswood, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot of the plane suffered minor injuries and is expected to be alright, according to New Jersey State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

