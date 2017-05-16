Manage Your Summer Social Calendar With Tips From Etiquette Expert ‘Mr. Manners’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you feel like summer is over before it’s even started thanks to too many invitations piling up, you’re not alone.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith explained, summer is the time of year for everything from weddings to graduations.

“They come in pretty thick and fast. I have four or five on the books and a couple I am expecting,” one New Yorker said.

“I pick and choose the ones that I really want to go to,” another added.

Erika Bauman, 29, has her summer spoken for with weddings, and admits it’s stressing her out.

An out-of-town wedding can cost upwards of $700, and that’s not including the gift.

Etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as Mr. Manners, explained that there are dos and don’ts when it comes to RSVPing and sending gifts to someone you aren’t very close to.

“I wouldn’t feel obligated to send a gift. I would send a card. Don’t get into a lengthy explanation,” he said, “Make sure you RSVP right up front.”

That’s so they can plan their head count and invite others.

“If it’s a printed invitation you send a reply, if it’s a phone call, you call. If it’s a text you text,” he explained.

Mr. Manners said if heading to a destination wedding, your presence isn’t good enough. A nice gift is still required.

“You need to look at this as coming out of your vacation fund, not gift fund,” he said.

Whatever you do or don’t do this summer, Mr. Manners said you can’t go wrong with a hand written note. it always comes across from the heart.

Mr. Manners added another tip, if friends ask to stay at your home and you don’t feel like accommodating them, just say it’s not possible this weekend, or that you have other plans, and leave it at that — less is more.