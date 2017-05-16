Secret Service Clears Area Outside White House After Someone Jumps Bike Rack

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The area around the White House was evacuated Tuesday afternoon, after the Secret Service reported that someone had jumped a bike rack.
The Secret Service reported around 4:35 p.m. that someone had jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.
The suspect was taken into custody, the Secret Service said.
CBS News White House Reporter Jackie Alemany said the area around the White House was cleared, though the White House itself was not evacuated. Reporters were rushed out and directed to the driveway.