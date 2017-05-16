CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Yaphank Well Water Found To Be Contaminated With Dangerous Chemicals

May 16, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Sophia Hall, Superfund, Well Water, Yaphank

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A superfund site has been designated in Yaphank, Long Island, and the well water there was determined to be contaminated.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, 50 homes in the area of Yaphank Avenue will be connected to the public water system after the nearby fire academy was put on the superfund list.

Private wells were found to contain two dangerous chemicals.

“These chemicals in the scientific literature cause such things as developmental problems in fetuses, kidney cancer, liver damage, damage to the immune system,” said Adrienne Esposito of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

Blood tests are being made available to residents free of charge, and until all the houses are hooked up to the public water system, bottled water is being delivered to the residents affected.

