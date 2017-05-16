Yaphank Well Water Found To Be Contaminated With Dangerous Chemicals

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A superfund site has been designated in Yaphank, Long Island, and the well water there was determined to be contaminated.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, 50 homes in the area of Yaphank Avenue will be connected to the public water system after the nearby fire academy was put on the superfund list.
Private wells were found to contain two dangerous chemicals.
“These chemicals in the scientific literature cause such things as developmental problems in fetuses, kidney cancer, liver damage, damage to the immune system,” said Adrienne Esposito of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.
Blood tests are being made available to residents free of charge, and until all the houses are hooked up to the public water system, bottled water is being delivered to the residents affected.