Boomer & Carton: Lou Piniella On His Time In NY, Managing A-Rod, And Much More

Lou Piniella had a very long and successful career in baseball as both a player and a manager.
Now he has written about it.
Piniella joined Boomer and Craig on Wednesday morning to promote his book, “Lou: Fifty Years of Kicking Dirt, Playing Hard, And Winning Big in the Sweet Spot of Baseball,” which is a pretty long title when you type it out.
Anyway, “Sweet Lou” was in a chatty mood, so, in addition to the book, he talked about being in Cincinnati at the same time as Boomer, playing and managing the Yankees, working for (and getting fired by) George Steinbrenner, why Ken Griffey Jr. was the best, what it was like managing a young Alex Rodriguez, and much more.
