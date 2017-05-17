Boomer & Carton: Phil Is Confident At No. 8, Yanks Flex Their Muscles And Mets Still Stink

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The draft lottery balls didn’t exactly bounce the Knicks’ way on Tuesday night.
Phil Jackson will have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to work with, and by the sound of it, that suits the Knicks’ president just fine.
“I think that we’re good at what we do,” Jackson said Tuesday.
Make of that what you will. Boomer and Craig shared their feelings about the Knicks’ gloomy outlook to kick off Wednesday’s show, and speculated on what Jackson could have possibly meant.
Over on the baseball diamond, it was business as usual for the locals. The Yankees beat down the Royals, while the Mets dropped their sixth straight. The loss to the Diamondbacks was “highlighted,” if you will, by a breakdown of fundamentals during a rundown.