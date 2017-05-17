CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Cuomo Orders Audit Of All State Schools To Ensure Sex Assault Reporting Compliance

May 17, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Campus Assault, Enough Is Enough, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Marla Diamond, sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an audit of every New York state college and university to make sure the schools are complying with state rules for handling sexual assault complaints.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, Cuomo signed the “Enough Is Enough” bill into law at NYU in July 2015.

The bill had a “yes means yes” definition of consent requiring a clear, affirmative agreement between partners. It also created a victims’ bill of rights and boosts training for law enforcement, faculty and students.

In signing the bill, Cuomo cited statistics that show 15 percent of victims go to a crisis center for help, and only 5 percent of on-campus sexual assaults are prosecuted.

“Why? Because the problem is compounded by academic institutions that want to protect themselves and it is not in their interest to publicize the situation,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s audit will evaluate whether colleges are complying with training students and staff and notifying of their rights.

