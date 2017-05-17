‘Person Of Interest’ In Custody After Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Long Island Home

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A “person of interest” is in police custody following a fatal stabbing on Long Island.
Police said they were called to a home on Harvard Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a 59-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in an upstairs room, police said.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
“We currently have someone in custody,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said. “Nobody has been charged yet. The case is being investigated as we speak.”
Police are looking into the relationship between the victim and the person in custody.
They say there is a history of domestic disturbance calls to the home.