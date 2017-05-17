Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video After Dump Truck Overturns Onto Car In NJ

MANCHESTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A dramatic rescue was caught on police dash camera in Manchester Township, New Jersey.
As officers arrived on the scene in Whiting Monday afternoon, good Samaritans worked frantically to free two people trapped in a car.
Police said a dump truck carrying stone overturned on top of the car, smashing the roof onto the 24-year-old driver, Andrea Penna, and a passenger inside.
Penna and the truck driver were pulled out of their vehicles.
The passenger in Penna’s car was able to get out on her own.
All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.