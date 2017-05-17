MTA Token Booth Clerk Arrested After Allegedly Not Opening Gate For Officers Pursuing Robbery Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA token booth clerk has been arrested after allegedly interfering with officers pursuing a robbery suspect.

Police were responding to a theft at a CVS store on West 57th and Eighth Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived the store security guard told them that the suspect had just run off into a nearby subway station.

The officers and guard ran after the suspect and when they reached the turnstiles, the token booth clerk did not let them in, according to authorities.

A lieutenant who was with the officers banged on the glass of the booth and held up his badge, and the clerk again did not admit him, police said.

A second team of officers arrived and were also not allowed entry, police said.

The lieutenant asked the clerk for his identification, and the clerk allegedly refused.

When the clerk tried to leave the station officers again demanded his identification. He allegedly produced his MTA badge. He and the lieutenant then struggled over the badge, resulting in the lieutenant suffering a cut to his thumb.

The clerk was arrested.

Darryl Goodwin, 54, faces obstruction of governmental administration, assaulting a police officer, and harassment.

The original suspect they had been chasing got away.