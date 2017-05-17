Trump To Deliver Commencement Address At Coast Guard Academy In Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will be in Connecticut on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

Cadets at the academy pursue a four-year program for a bachelor of science degree. They pay no tuition and are required to serve in the Coast Guard for five years following graduation.

The speech will be Trump’s second time addressing graduates during commencement season this year.

On Saturday, he delivered a 30-minute speech at Virginia’s Liberty University, where he urged the more than 18,000 graduates to follow their convictions, prepare to face criticism and relish the opportunity to be an “outsider.”

Trump was the first sitting president to speak at Liberty’s commencement since George H.W. Bush spoke in 1990.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Martin E Kotsch says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:48 am

    That’s all that fool can do is talk he won’t back up with action he’s nothing but a fake just like the rest of them!

