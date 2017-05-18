Flight Headed For JFK Returns To Dulles After Bird Strike

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — A JetBlue flight headed to John F. Kennedy International Airport had to return to Washington, D.C. Wednesday night after striking a bird.
JetBlue Flight 1808 was departing Washington Dulles International Airport at 9:11 p.m., and a bird struck the engine about 15 minutes into the flight, JetBlue told CBS News.
The captain told passengers they would have to return to Dulles, and passengers were told to brace for impact upon landing. The plane was in the air for 40 minutes and landed safely.
Passengers reported hearing a sound coming from the engine. Once the plane landed, it was foamed down to avoid a fire on the runway, passengers said.
Photos and video from the scene showed firefighters responding and foam on the ground.
The aircraft was a E190 which is the smaller of the two planes JetBlue flies, CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reported. The plane was being inspected for damage early Thursday morning.