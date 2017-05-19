50 Stories: Eye In The Sky Neal Busch

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York May 19, 2017 12:45 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Neal Busch, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot catches up with longtime Chopper 880 pilot Neal Busch.

With an office in the sky, Neal was both a helicopter pilot AND reporter for three decades. He was there when the station first started flying over New York City to provide overhead traffic coverage.

Wayne spoke with him on the phone this week from his Florida home.

