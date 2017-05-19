Boomer & Carton: Trout Is Coming To Town, And Collins Is Going Into Mets’ History

Mike Trout will make his Citi Field debut on Friday night when the Los Angeles Angels open a weekend set with the struggling Mets.

Then on Saturday, if all goes as expected, Terry Collins will become the Amazins’ longest-tenured manager, if you care about that sort of thing.

Boomer and Craig clearly do, as Friday’s show open was very much Mets-centric.

For those of you whose allegiance lies with the other New York baseball team, to the surprise of many the Yankees actually lost a game on Thursday night. Danny Duffy mesmerized the big-hitting Bombers, as the Royals avoided a three-game sweep.

The guys had more than just hardball on the brain, as they also discussed, among others, Tim Tebow, Chuck Norris, and Christie Brinkley.

It’s a Friday, folks. So start actin’ like it.

