Boomer & Carton: Trout Is Coming To Town, And Collins Is Going Into Mets’ History

Mike Trout will make his Citi Field debut on Friday night when the Los Angeles Angels open a weekend set with the struggling Mets.
Then on Saturday, if all goes as expected, Terry Collins will become the Amazins’ longest-tenured manager, if you care about that sort of thing.
Boomer and Craig clearly do, as Friday’s show open was very much Mets-centric.
For those of you whose allegiance lies with the other New York baseball team, to the surprise of many the Yankees actually lost a game on Thursday night. Danny Duffy mesmerized the big-hitting Bombers, as the Royals avoided a three-game sweep.
The guys had more than just hardball on the brain, as they also discussed, among others, Tim Tebow, Chuck Norris, and Christie Brinkley.
It’s a Friday, folks. So start actin’ like it.