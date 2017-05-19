CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Long Island’s Chris Wade Is Ready To Rumble

Pete And Ike Also Have A Sit-Down With Alliance MMA President Rob Haydak, Get Into A Wild UFC 211, And More May 19, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the latest “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman discussed an absolutely stacked UFC 211.

They were also joined by Long Island native and UFC on FOX 25 lightweight Chris Wade and Rob Haydak, the president of Alliance MMA.

When Wade walks into the Octagon at Nassau Coliseum in July he’ll face the biggest challenge of his career. Not only will he be looking to break a two-fight skid, but he’ll also have all of Long Island in his corner.

The strong Rockville Centre wrestler told the guys he has yet to showcase his full potential and he offered a harsh take on the current state of the New York Mets that you won’t want to miss.

Also on this week’s episode, entrepreneur Haydak talked with Pete and Ike for a few minutes. Through Alliance MMA, Haydak is at the forefront of developing future mixed martial arts superstars. A karate black belt and former Division I wrestler, Haydak pours his passion into his work. He spoke with the guys about his rise through the business, the ever-changing MMA sphere and what the future holds for the world’s fastest growing sport.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

