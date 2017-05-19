‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Long Island’s Chris Wade Is Ready To Rumble

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the latest “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman discussed an absolutely stacked UFC 211.
They were also joined by Long Island native and UFC on FOX 25 lightweight Chris Wade and Rob Haydak, the president of Alliance MMA.
When Wade walks into the Octagon at Nassau Coliseum in July he’ll face the biggest challenge of his career. Not only will he be looking to break a two-fight skid, but he’ll also have all of Long Island in his corner.
The strong Rockville Centre wrestler told the guys he has yet to showcase his full potential and he offered a harsh take on the current state of the New York Mets that you won’t want to miss.
Also on this week’s episode, entrepreneur Haydak talked with Pete and Ike for a few minutes. Through Alliance MMA, Haydak is at the forefront of developing future mixed martial arts superstars. A karate black belt and former Division I wrestler, Haydak pours his passion into his work. He spoke with the guys about his rise through the business, the ever-changing MMA sphere and what the future holds for the world’s fastest growing sport.
