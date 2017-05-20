3-Year-Old Girl Hurt After Rock Crashes Through Mom’s Car Window

BELLEROSE TERRACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A little girl was hurt after police say someone threw a rock at her mother’s vehicle.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, it seemingly came out of nowhere just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when Nassau Police say a 38-year-old mother was driving on the Cross Island Parkway near Superior Road when she heard a loud crash.
It was her rear passenger window. Next to that window was the woman’s three-year-old girl, covered in shattered glass.
Police were called and the child was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated for cuts and scrapes and released.
Authorities found the rock used to shatter the window, but they’re still looking for the person responsible.
Recently in Nassau County, two young men were convicted of throwing bricks at cars. One driver suffered permanent eye injuries. They each face up to 25-years in prison.