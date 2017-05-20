NYPD: Man, Woman Shoot Police Vehicle With BB Gun In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two people they say fired at a police unit using a BB gun in the Bronx early Friday morning.
Investigators say around 1 a.m. the man and woman may have fired several shots from the roof of an Aqueduct Avenue building in Fordham.
The squad car’s window and roof were damaged, but fortunately nobody was hurt.
Full Surveillance Video Below:
The man is described as approximately 20-years-old and Hispanic. He was last seen wearing shorts, sneakers, and a shirt.
The woman is described as approximately 20-years-old and Hispanic. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, shorts, and sandals.
Two individuals have already been taken into custody. Their charges are pending.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.