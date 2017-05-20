Over 200,000 Pounds Of Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled

May 20, 2017 3:02 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heads up, backyard barbecuers! Over 200,000 pounds Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs have been recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) division announced Friday that Cincinnati based John Morrell & Co. is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

WEB EXTRA: Full Recall Alert From U.S. Department of Agriculture

The recall targets 14 ounce packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use-by date of August 19, and 16 ounce sealed film packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a use-by date of June 15.

(credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

(credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

The problem was discovered after John Morrell & Co. received three complaints of metal objects in their beef frank product packages.

No injuries have been reported due to consumption of the potentially contaminated beef franks.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625.

