1 Killed, 1 Injured When Powerboats Collide In Jersey Shore Race

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday in a crash during a powerboat race along the Jersey Shore.
The accident reportedly occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday during a small boat preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix. The scene was in the water near Bay Head.
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid told CBS2 that one boat, called The Smith Brothers, clipped a turn, went airborne, and landed on another boat called the The Repeat Offender.
The driver of The Smith Brothers died and one other person on the boat was injured, officials said.
The Smith Brothers sunk, the mayor said.
The names of the person killed and those injured have not been disclosed.
