Man In Long Island Arrested For DWI With Daughter In His Car

May 21, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Huntington Station, Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —  Suffolk Police arrested a man early Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated while his teenage daughter was in the vehicle.

Police say an officer was conducting STOP DWI patrol when he pulled over a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by 36-year-old Christian Quintanilla, of Huntington Station.

During the stop, the officer observed Quintanilla was intoxicated and his 15-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle.

Quintanilla was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch