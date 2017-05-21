Man In Long Island Arrested For DWI With Daughter In His Car

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk Police arrested a man early Sunday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated while his teenage daughter was in the vehicle.
Police say an officer was conducting STOP DWI patrol when he pulled over a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by 36-year-old Christian Quintanilla, of Huntington Station.
During the stop, the officer observed Quintanilla was intoxicated and his 15-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle.
Quintanilla was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court Sunday.