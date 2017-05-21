Police: One Man Stabbed To Death In Altercation At Wedding Party On Long Island

May 21, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Copiague, Long Island, Suffolk County

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are investigating an altercation that left one man stabbed to death and sent another to the hospital Saturday night.

Authorities say two men attending a wedding party at 120 Amerigo Vespucci Ave. in Copiague became involved in the altercation around 8:20 p.m.

28-year-old Anyelo Rosario of Copiague was stabbed during the course of the scuffle. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other man involved in the altercation was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

