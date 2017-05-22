East Orange Police Make Record-Breaking Pot Bust

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — East Orange police say they have made a record-breaking marijuana bust.
Officials said Monday the massive marijuana operation was one of the largest in Essex County history.
“The East Orange Police Department recovered 1,470 marijuana plants in a four-door garage in a single-family home not far from Soverel Park off of Springdale Avenue,” Mayor Lester Taylor said. “Authorities believe this pot-production facility had an estimated street value of almost $3 million.”
Taylor said it was a community tip that led them to the marijuana, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
“I walk my dog past that street almost every morning, so as a father, as a husband, as a mayor, as a citizen, I’m very concerned about large and small drug operations in this community,” Taylor said.
The mayor said 37-year-old homeowner Sherline Dare has been arrested and her husband, 41-year-old Densley Lawrence, is on the run and is wanted, Schuck reported.
“So this drug bust signifies the fact that if you commit crime in the City of East Orange, you will be apprehended and you will face justice,” Taylor said.
