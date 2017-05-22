No Fruit Juice For Children Before Age 1, Academy Of Pediatrics Advises

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends no fruit juice until a baby is one year old.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday, children and teens are the top consumers of fruit juices. But it is the potential harm that the sweet drinks can do to babies and toddlers that has pediatricians concerned.

This is the first change to the academy’s juice recommendations in 16 years – and it includes a warning against sippy cups too.

When it comes to her baby’s diet, first-time mom Julie Hahm doesn’t cut corners. She just started introducing solids to her 6-month-old daughter, Esme.

Esme has also only had breastmilk to drink so far.

“I don’t want her to get the taste of a ton of sugar,” Hahm said.

Her approach matches the new recommendations from the academy.

“It takes away the need for the infant to feed and drink the breastmilk and formula, because breastmilk and formula has so many nutrients and protein that juice doesn’t,” said academy spokeswoman Dr. Preeti Parikh. “So it’s a big concern that can lead to could lead to malnutrition, obesity.”

In the past, the group had said no juice for babies six months and younger. The new recommendations also say children 1 to 3 years old should limit juice to just 4 ounces per day, while 4- to 6-year-old should have no more than 6 ounces and 7 years and up 8 ounces per day at most.

Parikh said fresh fruit is the way to go.

“When you drink juice, you don’t realize how many calories you’re consuming because it doesn’t have fiber like a whole fruit does,” she said.

Another bit of advice from the academy – don’t give toddlers sippy cups. It is too easy for them to sip on juice all day, adding empty calories and promoting tooth decay.

If you do use sippy cups, fill them with water.

Hahm plans to offer her daughter fruits first.

“I would love for her to understand the taste of a whole fruit — everything from the peel to the inside,” Hahm said.

Experts also suggest if you plan on giving older children juice, stick with 100 percent fruit juice.

Many parents think fruit juice is healthier for kids because it contains vitamins. It does, a little, but nowhere near enough to compensate for all the sugar in juice. And watering down juice may help a little, but it still helps kids develop a taste for sweet drinks.

The bottom line – give your children water or milk.