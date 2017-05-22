Breaking: Police: 19 Dead In Suspected Terrorist Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert At Manchester Arena | NYPD Closely Monitoring | Photos | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Authorities Continue Search For ‘Avid Swimmer’ Missing On Lake Hopatcong

May 22, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Arthur Clarke, Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey State Police

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A search was expected to resume Tuesday, for a missing swimmer in New Jersey’s biggest lake.

Arthur Clarke, 64, disappeared after going for a swim in Lake Hopatcong on Friday.

Police said Clarke is an avid swimmer who often swims at nightfall, and even in cold weather.

Despite his experience, a neighbor who knows Clarke fears he may have had an accident with a boat.

“On the weekend, this cove has hundreds of boats in it,” Scott Demaio said, “If you’re out there at night, a lot of times you hear boats that are going quicker than they should.”

New Jersey State Police have been searching for three days using helicopters and sonar.

