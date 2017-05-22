Authorities Continue Search For ‘Avid Swimmer’ Missing On Lake Hopatcong

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A search was expected to resume Tuesday, for a missing swimmer in New Jersey’s biggest lake.
Arthur Clarke, 64, disappeared after going for a swim in Lake Hopatcong on Friday.
Police said Clarke is an avid swimmer who often swims at nightfall, and even in cold weather.
Despite his experience, a neighbor who knows Clarke fears he may have had an accident with a boat.
“On the weekend, this cove has hundreds of boats in it,” Scott Demaio said, “If you’re out there at night, a lot of times you hear boats that are going quicker than they should.”
New Jersey State Police have been searching for three days using helicopters and sonar.