Exclusive Video: Cab Driver Shot Trying To Chase Suspected Thief In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cab driver ended up in the hospital after chasing down a man police say had just robbed his passenger in the Bronx.
Exclusive surveillance video obtained by CBS2 shows a man and woman getting into a white or silver livery cab outside Garage Bar on Tillotson Avenue just before 4 a.m.
As the male passenger gets in, a hooded man runs up and grabs the chain off the man’s neck before running away toward an accomplice, police said.
The cab driver then backed up and followed the alleged thief down De Lavall Avenue, where just a few doors down police said the accomplice fired two shots at the car, hitting the 52-year-old driver in his abdomen and buttocks, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
The commotion woke up one nearby resident’s daughter.
“She said she heard this white Jeep come zipping down the block, and then stop, and then she heard 2 shots,” resident Roselle Totans said.
Police say the cabbie drove himself to Jacobi Medical Center and is expected to recover.