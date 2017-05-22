Police Searching For Suspects In Armed Robbery Of Phone Store In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a phone store in Queens.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at a Metro PCS store on Parsons Boulevard.
Police said at first, one of the suspects walked into the store and posed as a customer, asking an employee some questions. The man then pulled out a gun and demanded money as a second suspect stood outside the store as a lookout, police said.
The employee handed over $100 in cash and the two fled, according to investigators.
