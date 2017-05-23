Former CIA Director Says He Was ‘Concerned’ About Contacts Russians Had With Members Of Trump Campaign

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Former CIA Director John Brennan told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday that it became “clear” to him last summer that Russia was engaged in an “aggressive” effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Brennan said he “was worried by a number of the contacts that the Russians had with U.S. persons.”

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals and it raised questions in my mind again whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals,” he said.

Brennan added that he doesn’t know whether or not such collusion existed, but said, “I know there was a sufficient basis of information and intelligence that required further investigation by the bureau.”

"I don't know whether or not such collusion existed … but I know" there was intelligence that needed further investigation, Brennan says pic.twitter.com/CAHZ0DCRgb — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

He said on Aug. 4 of last year, he spoke to Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian intelligence service. While Brennan said most of their call was about Syria, he said he warned Bortnikov that if the campaign continued, it would backfire and destroy any warming of relations between the U.S. and Russia, CBS News reported.

Brennan said Bortnikov denied that Russia had tried to influence the election.