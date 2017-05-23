CONCERT ATTACK: 22 Dead In Suicide Bomb Attack At Ariana Grande Show In Manchester | Bomber ID'd, Another Suspect In CustodyNYPD Monitoring | Reactions | Photos | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘City Game’ Podcast: Talking Playoffs With Ian Eagle

May 23, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, City Game, Ian Eagle, John Schmeelk, New York Knicks, Steve Lichtenstein

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “City Game” podcast, hosts John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein talk NBA playoffs with Nets TV play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, who is also calling playoff games on TNT.

They also discuss the Knicks parting ways with assistant coach Josh Longstaff and a potential Carmelo Anthony trade, as well as the Nets’ future.

Give it a listen.

The ‘City Game’ Podcast is available on WFAN.com, Play.it and iTunes.

Follow the hosts on Twitter at @Schmeelk and @SteveLichtenst1.

