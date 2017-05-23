N.J. School Bus Driver To Keep Job After Being Disciplined For Bathroom Break

May 23, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Bathroom Break, Gaye Kish, School Bus Driver, West Milford

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey school bus driver will keep her job after being disciplined because she took a bathroom break.

Gaye Kish of West Milford was on her route when she stopped at a friend’s house to use the bathroom because of a medical condition. The friend, Mary Ellen Kontradino, watched the children on the bus.

“I got on the bus. I just stood on the stairs. I didn’t get near anything, and I talked with the children. They seemed calm and you know, happy, ‘Hi, how are you,’ and we were talking,” Kontradino told CBS2’s Lou Young on Monday. And she quickly ran in. My husband opened the door. She quickly ran in and quickly ran out. That was it.”

Kish told her bosses. But they said she did not follow procedure and suspended her.

On Tuesday night, the West Milford School District board voted not to fire Kish. But she may face future eaction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch