N.J. School Bus Driver To Keep Job After Being Disciplined For Bathroom Break

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey school bus driver will keep her job after being disciplined because she took a bathroom break.
Gaye Kish of West Milford was on her route when she stopped at a friend’s house to use the bathroom because of a medical condition. The friend, Mary Ellen Kontradino, watched the children on the bus.
“I got on the bus. I just stood on the stairs. I didn’t get near anything, and I talked with the children. They seemed calm and you know, happy, ‘Hi, how are you,’ and we were talking,” Kontradino told CBS2’s Lou Young on Monday. And she quickly ran in. My husband opened the door. She quickly ran in and quickly ran out. That was it.”
Kish told her bosses. But they said she did not follow procedure and suspended her.
On Tuesday night, the West Milford School District board voted not to fire Kish. But she may face future eaction.