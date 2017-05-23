BREAKING: Newark Airport Temporarily Closed Due To Plane With Engine Fire | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Newark Airport Temporarily Closed As Engine Fire Grounds United Airlines Flight

May 23, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A United Airlines flight preparing to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport was grounded Tuesday evening due to a fire in one of its engines, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say 124 passengers and 7 crew members were on board United flight 1579 when the fire broke out in an engine on the right side of the aircraft.

Emergency chutes were deployed around 9 p.m. as passengers evacuated the plane originally bound for San Francisco, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Port Authority.

Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters from the Port Authority Police Department worked to bring the blaze under control.

The airport is temporarily closed as the Boeing 757 is towed to the United hangar.

