Former Ulster County Nursing Home Worker Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Patients

KINGSTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former employee of an upstate nursing home was convicted Tuesday of sexually abusing six residents who had suffered traumatic brain injuries, the New York state Attorney General’s office announced.

Jacky Stanley will face between 8 1/3 and 25 years in prison, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. He was convicted of offenses against all six victims at the Northeast Center for Special Care in Lake Katrine, Ulster County, and all the victims testified at trial, Schneiderman said in a news release.

“Jacky Stanley used his position as a caretaker to commit reprehensible and disturbing acts of abuse. The bravery shown by his victims at trial will help ensure that he will never be able to terrorize vulnerable New Yorkers again,” Schneiderman said in the release.

The nursing home provides care to those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries caused by stroke, car accidents, falls and other incidents. Stanley was responsible for helping new residents get acclimated, and helped manage the social environment and ensure that residents participated in required programs as a “neighborhood counselor,” the release said.

Prosecutors said between July 2014 and February 2015, Stanley used his position to gain access to residents and forcibly perform oral sex and other acts. He even abused one resident while the resident slept, the release said.

Stanley was suspended and fired from the nursing home, and was arrested in July 2016 and later indicted by a grand jury, the release said.

Ulster County Judge Donald A. Williams provided over the jury trial at which Stanley, 50, of Kingston, was convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and 16 lesser charges.

Stanley will be sentenced on July 28.