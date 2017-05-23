Broadway Attendance For 2016-2017 Tops That Of All 10 NY, NJ Pro Sports Teams Combined

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another great year for Broadway.
For the 2016 – 2017 season, total attendance reached 13,270,343 and Broadway shows yielded $1,449,321,564.64 in grosses, making it the highest grossing season in Broadway recorded history and second-best attended season on record, according to the Broadway League.
All new and continuing productions ran a total of 1,580 playing weeks.
“The wide variety of outstanding musicals and plays on Broadway has continued to attract enthusiastic audiences,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “It’s been a season filled with creativity, innovation and magical moments. We’ve seen exciting debuts and thrilling comebacks. With so many choices for both kids and adults, it’s not surprising that theatre-goers keep coming to experience it all. There’s nothing like live theatre and no better way to see it than on Broadway.”
Broadway attendance in the 2016 – 2017 season topped those of the 10 professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. Broadway surpassed the combined sports teams by over 2.6 million in attendance.