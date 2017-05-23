Sheldon Richardson Makes It Clear He’s Glad Brandon Marshall Is No Longer A Jet

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It didn’t take long for Sheldon Richardson to take a shot at former teammate Brandon Marshall.

Speaking to reporters on the first day of the Jets’ OTAs on Tuesday, Richardson said, “The locker room’s a whole lot easier to get along with now.”

Reporters then laughingly asked the defensive end, “Why is that?” because they already knew the answer.

“I’ll just say we’ve got 15 reasons why it’s better,” Richardson said.

'Locker room's easier to get along with now' Why? '15 reasons why' Sheldon Richardson's jab at ex-teammate Brandon Marshall (📹 @KMart_LI) pic.twitter.com/5RneOUQroh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2017

Richardson was referring to Marshall, who wore No. 15. Marshall now plays for the Giants, and it’s clear there is no love lost between Richardson and the wide receiver, whose feud last season has been blamed by some players for disrupting team chemistry. The Jets entered the year with playoff aspirations, but went just 5-11.

MORE: Keidel: Jets Clearly Didn’t Learn Lesson After Fitzpatrick Roller Coaster

Richardson and Marshall got into a heated argument after the Jets were blown out by the Chiefs in Week 3. The two players never patched things up afterward.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis said the incident “just left a dark cloud over our head.”

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa said the conflict “didn’t help us. You look at our record and it really hindered our play.”