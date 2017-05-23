Manchester Attack: Latest | NYPD Responds | Victims RememberedPics | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Rebounds At Orlando

May 23, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss how NYCFC recovered from a dismal performance against Real Salt Lake with their first win against former coach, Jason Kreis, at Orlando City.

Also, the triple-edged sword up top shines in his return to the starting lineup, and Mikey Lopez’s “massive impact” in his first start in a year. The guys also discuss Yangel Herrera and the U20s.

Listen below.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch