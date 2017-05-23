CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CONCERT ATTACK: Police: 19 Dead In Suicide Bomb Explosion At Ariana Grande Show At Manchester Arena | NYPD Closely Monitoring | Reactions | Photos | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Music World Shares Grief After Manchester Concert Bombing

Deadly Attack At Ariana Grande Show Targeted Families Heading Home May 23, 2017 1:08 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, CHer, Josh Groban, Katy Perry, Kristen Chenoweth, Manchester, Suicide Bombing, Taylor Swift

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Cher and other celebrities took to social media Monday night to show their sympathy and support following a deadly attack on the Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had just performed a concert.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in what Greater Manchester police are calling a terrorist-related suicide bomber blast.

Ariana Grande was not injured in the attack, which appears to have struck a ticketing area where families were beginning to leave the arena toward the end of the night’s show.

Two hours after the bombing, Grande tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Singer Katy Perry was among the first to post her feelings online about the incident.

In the hours after the attack, some concert goers found themselves stranded due to police shut-down of the transit system. Hundreds of people began using #RoomForManchester on social media to offer attack survivors a place to stay overnight.

“Girl Meets World” star-turned-singer songwriter Sabrina Carpenter posted: “Just played Manchester.. crazy.. really don’t have words. I’m so sorry. should be a safe place. 😦 Thinking of all those affected.”

Other musicians and stars quickly followed suite. Josh Groban posted “Pure evil. Pure cowards.”

