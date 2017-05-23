Music World Shares Grief After Manchester Concert Bombing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Cher and other celebrities took to social media Monday night to show their sympathy and support following a deadly attack on the Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had just performed a concert.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in what Greater Manchester police are calling a terrorist-related suicide bomber blast.

Ariana Grande was not injured in the attack, which appears to have struck a ticketing area where families were beginning to leave the arena toward the end of the night’s show.

Two hours after the bombing, Grande tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Singer Katy Perry was among the first to post her feelings online about the incident.

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

In the hours after the attack, some concert goers found themselves stranded due to police shut-down of the transit system. Hundreds of people began using #RoomForManchester on social media to offer attack survivors a place to stay overnight.

“Girl Meets World” star-turned-singer songwriter Sabrina Carpenter posted: “Just played Manchester.. crazy.. really don’t have words. I’m so sorry. should be a safe place. 😦 Thinking of all those affected.”

Just played Manchester.. crazy.. really don't have words. I'm so sorry. should be a safe place. 😦 Thinking of all those affected. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) May 22, 2017

Other musicians and stars quickly followed suite. Josh Groban posted “Pure evil. Pure cowards.”

💔stay strong Manchester💔 — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Artists view theatres as a sacred place. Devastated. My love to the victims’ families. My love to my baby @ArianaGrande. pic.twitter.com/ySmWaF65fl — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

So incredibly heartbroken about what happened in Manchester…Sending as much love as I can to everyone there — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

My heart goes out to @ArianaGrande fans&their families in Manchester tonight- what is wrong with people? #arianagrande #manchesterexplosion — Bonnie McKee (@BonnieMcKee) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay 😦 Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Watching the news in total shock. Heartbreaking to hear of fatalities at the Manchester Arena. — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) May 22, 2017

Arianators – I'm so sorry you lost some of your own today. 😦 love you — Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) May 22, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone in #Manchester horrible, horrible news. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 22, 2017

HERE'S ONLY A FEW MISSING PEOPLE AT THE CONCERT. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE RT TO HELP THEM GET FOUND!!!! #ManchesterArena #RoomForManchester pic.twitter.com/OyEhQ21GM9 — ㅤㅤjojo (@sextdan) May 23, 2017