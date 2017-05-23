Times Square Crash: 6 Still Hospitalized, But Teen Goes Home

May 23, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Richard Rojas, Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey teenager mowed down by a driver on a Times Square sidewalk is out of a hospital. But one of her high-school classmates and five other victims are still hospitalized.

Thursday’s crash killed a Michigan teen and injured 22 other people. They included Dunellen, New Jersey, high school seniors Destiny Lightfoot and Jessica Williams.

Dunellen Public Schools Superintendent Gene Mosley says Lightfoot was released from a hospital Tuesday, while Williams remained in the hospital after leg surgery Monday. Relatives of the students couldn’t immediately be reached.

New York’s Bellevue Hospital and Mount Sinai Health System say they continue caring for a total of six crash victims. At least two are in critical or serious condition.

Driver Richard Rojas is charged with murder. He hasn’t entered a plea.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch