Newborn Baby Found Abandoned Near Supermarket In Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Danbury Police want your help identifying the mother of a baby they found abandoned Sunday night.
Police said they received a 911 call at 11:38 p.m. Sunday night.
The caller told authorities they had found a baby, and responding officers found a newborn wrapped in women’s clothing behind Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street.
The boy was rushed to Danbury Hospital.
Authorities want your help identifying the mother, who they think may be in need of medical treatment or require other services.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (203) 797-4662 or (203) 790-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.