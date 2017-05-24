Newborn Baby Found Abandoned Near Supermarket In Danbury

May 24, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Danbury Police want your help identifying the mother of a baby they found abandoned Sunday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 11:38 p.m. Sunday night.

The caller told authorities they had found a baby, and responding officers found a newborn wrapped in women’s clothing behind Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street.

The boy was rushed to Danbury Hospital.

Authorities want your help identifying the mother, who they think may be in need of medical treatment or require other services.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (203) 797-4662 or (203) 790-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch