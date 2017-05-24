Report: Timberwolves Eyeing Rose In Free Agency; Knicks Might Pursue Rubio Again

May 24, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Derrick Rose, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Ricky Rubio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Derrick Rose could soon be reunited with his former coach.

According to ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves view the point guard as a potential free agent target this summer. Rose played for current Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau from 2010-15, when both were with the Chicago Bulls.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Must Target Young, 2-Way Players In Free Agency

Some rival executives also believe the San Antonio Spurs may have interest in the former MVP, ESPN reported.

The Knicks acquired Rose in a trade with the Bulls last summer in exchange for center Robin Lopez and point guards Jerian Grant and Jose Calderon. But Rose, who had one year left on his contract, was not the difference-maker the front office had hoped for. He averaged 18.0 points per game, but was a defensive liability and averaged just 4.4 assists.

Derrick Rose

Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, drives against the Celtics’ Marcus Smart during the first half at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017, in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

His season ended prematurely after he tore the meniscus in his left knee, requiring surgery.

Before the February trade deadline, the Knicks discussed a trade with Minnesota that would have sent Rose, 28, to Minnesota in exchange for point guard Ricky Rubio.

ESPN also reported that the Knicks haven’t given up on the idea of trading for Rubio, who has two more years left on his contract.

Last season, Rubio, 26, averaged 11.1 points and 9.1 assists.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch