Parade Of Ships To Kick Off Fleet Week 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Navy ships will be pulling into New York Harbor, kicking off the 29th Annual Fleet Week.
Some 4,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are expected to take part in this year’s events.
This year’s Fleet Week will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Naval Construction Force, known as the Seabees, whose motto is “We build, we fight,” 1010 WINS’ John Montone reports.
Visitors will be able to tour the ships while special events will also take place in the Intrepid, including a special screening of “Top Gun.”
