Jacoby Ellsbury Leaves Game With Concussion After Crashing Into Center-Field Wall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury left Wednesday night’s game against Kansas City with a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center-field wall while catching Alcides Escobar’s fly ball on Luis Severino’s opening pitch.
Ellsbury was down for an extended period and was checked by a New York trainer. He remained in center for the rest of the first inning, did not come to bat in the bottom half and was replaced by Aaron Hicks starting the second.
A career .285 hitter, Ellsbury went into Wednesday’s game with a .281 average, four home runs, 19 runs scored, 14 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases on the year.
