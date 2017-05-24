‘Rock One Sock’ Challenge Raises Awareness About Missing Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday is National Missing Children’s day, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping everyone will “Rock One Sock.”
The NCMEC says the “Rock One Sock” concept is a simple way to help raise awareness about missing children.
“We know missing children’s issues do not affect every household, but through Rock One Sock, everyone can show they care,” they wrote on the Rock One Sock website.
The NCMEC wants everyone to wear one sock and take a “footsie” of themselves, posting it to social media with #RockOneSock.
There were 465,676 reports of missing children in 2016.