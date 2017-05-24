Police: 4 Teens Stabbed Near Theater District After Fight Breaks Out Among Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Four teens were stabbed outside a school near Manhattan’s Theater District when a fight broke out among students, police say.

The stabbing happened just as school was getting out Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for a 16-year-old boy wearing a red hat.

The suspect allegedly got into a fight with one of the victims last week and they were both suspended from school. This was their first day back from suspension.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the back and is undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, a 17-year-old boy was slashed on his ear and an 18-year-old was wounded in the arm as well, police said. They are all expected to be OK.

Police said they found the weapon in a backpack.

City education department officials say they’re working closely with authorities.

A witness tells The Associated Press that the fight escalated after two teens pummeled each other on the street.



