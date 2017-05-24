CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police: 4 Teens Stabbed Near Theater District After Fight Breaks Out Among Students

May 24, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Midtown, Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Four teens were stabbed outside a school near Manhattan’s Theater District when a fight broke out among students, police say.

The stabbing happened just as school was getting out Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for a 16-year-old boy wearing a red hat.

The suspect allegedly got into a fight with one of the victims last week and they were both suspended from school. This was their first day back from suspension.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the back and is undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, a 17-year-old boy was slashed on his ear and an 18-year-old was wounded in the arm as well, police said. They are all expected to be OK.

Police said they found the weapon in a backpack.

City education department officials say they’re working closely with authorities.

A witness tells The Associated Press that the fight escalated after two teens pummeled each other on the street.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

