President Trump Meets With Pope Francis At The Vatican

VATICAN CITY (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis Wednesday at the Vatican for a short private audience.
The pontiff greeted the president outside his study. They shook hands and Trump could be heard saying it was “an honor” to be there. They posed for photographs and then sat at the papal desk for about 30 minutes.
After their talk, they exchanged gifts. The pope gave the president a medal symbolizing peace and copies of his three main teaching documents. Trump gave Pope Francis a collection of writings by Martin Luther King Jr.
The president then headed to a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. He is then expected to meet with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni before leaving for Belgium later Wednesday.