3 Men Rob Brooklyn Jewelry Store, Pistol Whip Employee, Police Sources Say

May 25, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, jewelry store robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men dressed as construction workers robbed a jewelry store in Brooklyn and pistol whipped an employee, police sources say.

The men walked into the jewelry store on Court Street around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

One stood lookout, while the other two confronted the 67-year-old employee, police sources said. One of the men pistol whipped the worker and two others took gold, jewelry and cash.

They made off with approximately $500,000 in jewels and cash.

The victim was taken to New York Methodist Hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Photos from the Brooklyn Daily Eagle show the man on a stretcher covered in blood.

Police are now checking security cameras in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch