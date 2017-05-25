3 Men Rob Brooklyn Jewelry Store, Pistol Whip Employee, Police Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men dressed as construction workers robbed a jewelry store in Brooklyn and pistol whipped an employee, police sources say.
The men walked into the jewelry store on Court Street around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
One stood lookout, while the other two confronted the 67-year-old employee, police sources said. One of the men pistol whipped the worker and two others took gold, jewelry and cash.
They made off with approximately $500,000 in jewels and cash.
The victim was taken to New York Methodist Hospital where he was treated for a head injury.
Photos from the Brooklyn Daily Eagle show the man on a stretcher covered in blood.
Police are now checking security cameras in the area.